Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Turns in best start of April

Tanaka (2-1) struck out six while allowing a single run on six hits and two walks over seven frames in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Tanaka has gotten progressively better in each of the three starts since his Opening Day disaster. The composite stat line is still ugly (6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP), so there might be a buy-low opportunity here still if you know a panicky Tanaka owner. Expect to see his stats normalize as the season wears on.

