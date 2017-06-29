Williams was designated for assignment Thursday, The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports.

Williams was just optioned down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday following 10 days with the Yankees. During his time in the majors, the 26-year-old went 4-for-16 with one RBI and three runs. He has played fine at the Triple-A level this year, but hasn't shown much power with just one home run and 19 RBI in 251 plate appearances. Even though the Yankees are pretty banged up at this moment, there doesn't seem to be a clear role for Williams with the team.