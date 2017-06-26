Williams was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Williams is the roster casualty with Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) returning from the DL, but the 25-year-old performed respectably in his five games with the big club, hitting .250 with a pair of steals, an RBI and three runs scored. Regardless, Williams returns to Triple-A, where he owns an awful .243/.289/.275 slash line through 59 games.