Williams was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

Williams was designated for assignment last Thursday but passed through waivers and was not the subject of trade interest, so the Yankees will hang onto him at Triple-A until they need him again. The once hyped prospect's biggest asset is his speed, so perhaps if he can earn a prolonged opportunity in the majors, he can add some stolen bases to desperate mixed-league players. However, even though he's still only 25 years old, he'll need to develop the other pieces of his offensive game to regain momentum for his future.