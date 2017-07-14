Yankees' Matt Holliday: Back in action
Holliday (illness) was activated and is back in the lineup Friday, serving as the designated hitter and batting fourth.
A viral infection cost Holliday several weeks, but he's set to return to action against the division-rival Red Sox. Holliday was enjoying a resurgent campaign before hitting the DL, slashing .262/.366/.511, so expect him to stay in the heart of the order moving forward. It looks like he remain at DH for the foreseeable future as the Yankees give Garrett Cooper a look at first base.
More News
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Set for Friday return•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Will return following All-Star break•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Hopes to return Friday•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Feeling better Monday•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Not expected back this week•
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...