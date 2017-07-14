Holliday (illness) was activated and is back in the lineup Friday, serving as the designated hitter and batting fourth.

A viral infection cost Holliday several weeks, but he's set to return to action against the division-rival Red Sox. Holliday was enjoying a resurgent campaign before hitting the DL, slashing .262/.366/.511, so expect him to stay in the heart of the order moving forward. It looks like he remain at DH for the foreseeable future as the Yankees give Garrett Cooper a look at first base.