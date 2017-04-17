Yankees' Matt Holliday: Back in lineup Monday

Holliday (back) will bat third as the designated hitter in Monday's game against the White Sox, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Holliday missed the last two games due to lower back stiffness, but it appears he is over that issue as he is back in the heart of the Yankees' order. He's 8-for-33 with one homer and a 10:8 BB:K through 10 games with the Bronx Bombers so far.