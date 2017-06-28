Holliday (illness) could be sent back to New York for further evaluation if he's not able to return to the lineup Wednesday, George A. King of the New York Post reports.

Holliday already went through some testing after missing his third straight game with an allergic reaction, and though everything came back fine, the 37-year-old reported that he still didn't feel ready to return to game action. It sounds as though it's still a day-to-day situation, but if Holliday continues to not feel any better the door could open for a brief DL stint.