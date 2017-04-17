Yankees' Matt Holliday: Expected to return Monday
Holliday (back) is expected to be available for Monday's contest against the White Sox, the Associated Press reports.
The 37-year-old was a late scratch Saturday with a stiff lower back and missed Sunday's game with the ailment, but manager Joe Girardi indicated Holliday was feeling much better. If and when he's ready to return to the lineup, Holliday figures to serve as the DH and hit somewhere in the middle of the order, where he'll see his fair share of RBI opportunities.
More News
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Out again Sunday•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Scratched with back stiffness•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Drives in three in loss•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Opens season as cleanup hitter•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Showing well in spring training•
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...