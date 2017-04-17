Yankees' Matt Holliday: Expected to return Monday

Holliday (back) is expected to be available for Monday's contest against the White Sox, the Associated Press reports.

The 37-year-old was a late scratch Saturday with a stiff lower back and missed Sunday's game with the ailment, but manager Joe Girardi indicated Holliday was feeling much better. If and when he's ready to return to the lineup, Holliday figures to serve as the DH and hit somewhere in the middle of the order, where he'll see his fair share of RBI opportunities.