Holliday (illness) showed improvement Monday, according to manager Joe Girardi, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Chances are, Holliday still won't be activated from the disabled list before the All-Star break, but every positive sign means there's a better chance he'll be active for the club's first second-half series against Boston, which begins July 14.

