Yankees' Matt Holliday: Feeling better Monday
Holliday (illness) showed improvement Monday, according to manager Joe Girardi, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Chances are, Holliday still won't be activated from the disabled list before the All-Star break, but every positive sign means there's a better chance he'll be active for the club's first second-half series against Boston, which begins July 14.
