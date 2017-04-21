Yankees' Matt Holliday: Heads to bench Friday
Holliday is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener with the Pirates, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
With the Yankees playing in a National League park, there's no designated hitter to keep Holliday in the lineup, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. The Yankees could try to slide Holliday into the lineup in the corner outfield or at first base in order to get him some action this weekend, but that will be determined in the coming days.
