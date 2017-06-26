Yankees' Matt Holliday: Held out with allergic reaction
Holliday was held out of Sunday's game as he dealt with an allergic reaction, Daniel Popper of the New York Daily News reports.
It's the second time in just over a week Holliday has been forced to miss a game due to an allergic reaction, but last time he was able to return to the lineup after missing just one game. Manager Joe Girardi indicated the 37-year-old DH could undergo some tests to get to the bottom of the issue, but he also didn't rule out the possibility that Holliday would be ready to return to the lineup in time for Monday's tilt against the White Sox.
