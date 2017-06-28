Holliday (illness) was moved to the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

With Holliday making limited progress from the viral infection he first came down with Sunday, he'll head back to New York to undergo additional testing while the Yankees finish out the road trip without him. Third baseman Miguel Andujar was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move, but he's not a safe bet to assume Holliday's role as the club's everyday designated hitter. Instead, look for manager Joe Girardi to cycle in a number of different bench bats at DH for the duration of Holliday's absence.