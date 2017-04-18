Yankees' Matt Holliday: Hits three-run bomb in return
Holliday went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Monday's win over the White Sox.
This was a nice return for the veteran, as Holliday had missed the prior two games with lower back stiffness. He also snapped an 0-for-11 slump with the homer and is now up to eight RBI through 11 games. He should continue to provide respectable numbers hitting in the heart of the lineup, and especially if the Yankees continue to pile on runs in bunches. It's just difficult to envision Holliday remaining healthy all season after missing significant time in each of the past two seasons.
