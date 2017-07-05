Holliday (illness) did some light running and took batting practice Wednesday in hopes of returning to the lineup Friday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Holliday was placed on the 10-day DL last week after he suffered an allergic reaction prior to a game against the Rangers, but all signs indicate the veteran could be back in action sooner than expected. The 37-year-old revealed the main cause behind the issue was a virus and that he's been steadily improving while battling the nasty infection. The Yankees will be glad to get his bat back in the lineup, as Holliday's 15 home runs rank second on the squad this season.