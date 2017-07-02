Yankees' Matt Holliday: Not expected back this week
Manager Joe Girardi wasn't optimistic Sunday that Holliday (illness) would be activated from the 10-day disabled list during the Yankees' upcoming six-game homestand to close out the first half, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The Yankees have yet to issue an official update on Holliday's condition since he landed on the DL last week with a viral infection. With the All-Star break looming, the team won't rush Holliday back into action and will instead likely let him take the next week and a half to rest up before reassessing his health before second-half play begins. Holliday's absence should continue to open up everyday at-bats for newly recalled prospect Clint Frazier.
