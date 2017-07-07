Yankees' Matt Holliday: Not in Friday's lineup
Holliday (illness) participated in batting practice but was not activated prior to Friday's game against Milwaukee, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.
Holliday was absent from the lineup card for the series opener after hoping to return to the team prior to this weekend's three-game set versus the Brewers. The veteran will talk to reporters before the game, but should be considered day-to-day until more information becomes present. If Holliday does not feel close to 100 percent, the team could choose to keep him out until after the All-Star break to give him more time to recover.
More News
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Will return following All-Star break•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Hopes to return Friday•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Feeling better Monday•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Not expected back this week•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Hits 10-day DL•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Could undergo further evaluation•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...