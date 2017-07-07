Holliday (illness) participated in batting practice but was not activated prior to Friday's game against Milwaukee, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Holliday was absent from the lineup card for the series opener after hoping to return to the team prior to this weekend's three-game set versus the Brewers. The veteran will talk to reporters before the game, but should be considered day-to-day until more information becomes present. If Holliday does not feel close to 100 percent, the team could choose to keep him out until after the All-Star break to give him more time to recover.