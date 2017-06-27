Holliday (illness) is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

It will be the third straight game Holliday doesn't start after the 37-year-old was held out of Sunday's contest due to an allergic reaction. Initial blood work has come back alright, according to Pete Caldera of The Record, but a trip to the DL may follow if the issue doesn't resolve itself in the next couple days.

