Yankees' Matt Holliday: Not in lineup Tuesday
Holliday (illness) is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.
It will be the third straight game Holliday doesn't start after the 37-year-old was held out of Sunday's contest due to an allergic reaction. Initial blood work has come back alright, according to Pete Caldera of The Record, but a trip to the DL may follow if the issue doesn't resolve itself in the next couple days.
More News
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Still out Monday•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Held out with allergic reaction•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Not in starting lineup•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Cleared to start Sunday•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....