Yankees' Matt Holliday: Not in starting lineup
Holliday is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.
Holliday has made six starts in a row, five as the DH, but will be held out for Sunday's series finale. Aaron Judge will instead serve as the DH, while Tyler Austin gets the nod at first.
More News
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Held out with allergic reaction•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Cleared to start Sunday•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Collects two hits in win•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Launches 12th homer Saturday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...