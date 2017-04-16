Yankees' Matt Holliday: Out again Sunday
Holliday (back) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Cardinals.
The veteran is set to sit out his second straight game after being scratched with back tightness earlier in the series. Jacoby Ellsbury will take over as the Yankees' designated hitter and bat cleanup against Adam Wainwright. Holliday's next chance to return will come Monday when the Yankees open up a series against the White Sox.
