Yankees' Matt Holliday: Scratched with back stiffness

Holliday was scratched from Saturday's lineup with lower-back stiffness, Brendan Kuty of The Star-Ledger reports.

Originally slated to bat third as the DH, Holliday simply didn't feel right prior to the game. The 37-year-old is hitting .242 with a home run and five RBI this season and can be considered day-to-day moving forward. Chris Carter will start in his place.