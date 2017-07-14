Holliday (illness) is expected to return to the lineup Friday against the Red Sox, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Upon his activation, Holliday may assume plenty of first base reps given how depleted that position has become for the Yankees. He's put together a highly respectable year (.262/.366/.511 with 15 home runs, 47 RBI and 36 runs in 276 plate appearances) and will continue to be a crucial part of this lineup.