Yankees' Matt Holliday: Still out Monday
Holliday (illness) is not in the Yankees' lineup Monday against the White Sox as he recovers from Sunday's allergic reaction, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
This marks the third time in the past week that Holliday is held out due to allergies in what suddenly seems like a rather serious situation. The 37-year-old will continue to rest in hopes of returning to the lineup as soon as possible; in the meantime, Gary Sanchez is filling in at DH and Austin Romine is taking over behind the plate.
