Holliday (illness) is set to go on a rehab appearance starting Saturday, and will likely return for the series against Boston, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reports.

Holliday will miss the weekend series with Milwaukee as he continues to recover from an illness that has caused him to be out since June 24. Since there was a chance that Holliday could've suited up Friday, he will likely be able to return to the team following the All-Star break, barring any lingering issues.