Yankees' Michael Pineda: Done in by long ball Wednesday
Pineda lasted just three innings but earned a no decision in Wednesday's 7-6 loss over the Blue Jays. He allowed five runs on nine hits (three homers) and a walk while striking out one batter.
Despite the new month, Pineda's inconsistency persists; he hasn't put together consecutive quality starts since the end of May and he's allowed five or more runs in four of seven starts over that span. Over that same rocky stretch, home runs have proven to be the big difference for Pineda, as he owns an abysmal 11.00 ERA in four games where he's conceded a home run compared to a 1.45 ERA in three games where he hasn't. The 28-year-old and his 4.39 ERA won't see another start until after the All-Star break, so hopefully the extended rest will help him figure some things out.
