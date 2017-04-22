Yankees' Michael Pineda: Fans six in no decision
Pineda allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings, but received no decision Saturday against the Pirates.
After the Yankees came up with a five-run sixth inning, it appeared as if Pineda had a great chance at a victory, but the bullpen squandered the lead in the bottom of the frame. After struggling in the season opener, he's allowed just six runs in 19.2 innings of work to lower his ERA to 3.86, and if he can continue this trend, his fantasy value will quickly be on the rise. He'll make his next start Friday against the Orioles.
