Play

Yankees' Michael Pineda: Formally placed on DL

Pineda (elbow) was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday.

The news is bleak for Pineda, as he's been diagnosed with a partial tear of the UCL in his right elbow, with one doctor recommending Tommy John surgery. Pineda is seeking a second opinion. Even if he manages to avoid going under the knife, he may very well end up missing the remainder of 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast