Yankees' Michael Pineda: Formally placed on DL
Pineda (elbow) was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday.
The news is bleak for Pineda, as he's been diagnosed with a partial tear of the UCL in his right elbow, with one doctor recommending Tommy John surgery. Pineda is seeking a second opinion. Even if he manages to avoid going under the knife, he may very well end up missing the remainder of 2017.
