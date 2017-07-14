Yankees' Michael Pineda: Has UCL tear, Tommy John surgery recommended

Pineda has been diagnosed with a partial tear of the UCL in his right elbow, Jack Curry of YES Network reports. Tommy John surgery has been recommended, but Pineda will seek a second opinion.

Pineda has been on a tailspin as his ERA has risen to 4.39. We don't know when this injury occurred, but it could be partially to blame if it's been a long-term issue. While surgery is not yet a certainty, Pineda's outlook for the rest of the season -- and, if surgery occurs, 2018 -- looks bleak, especially since he was an impending free agent. The Yankees helped Masahiro Tanaka avoid surgery for a similar problem with treatment and rest, though not every case is the same. Pineda's owners can stash him yet must start looking for a long-term replacement. The Yankees, meanwhile, will probably go with some combo of Luis Cessa and Bryan Mitchell to fill the void in the short term. However, they may find an improvement from someone like Chance Adams at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre or outside the organization.