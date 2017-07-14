Yankees' Michael Pineda: Has UCL tear, Tommy John surgery recommended
Pineda has been diagnosed with a partial tear of the UCL in his right elbow, Jack Curry of YES Network reports. Tommy John surgery has been recommended, but Pineda will seek a second opinion.
Pineda has been on a tailspin as his ERA has risen to 4.39. We don't know when this injury occurred, but it could be partially to blame if it's been a long-term issue. While surgery is not yet a certainty, Pineda's outlook for the rest of the season -- and, if surgery occurs, 2018 -- looks bleak, especially since he was an impending free agent. The Yankees helped Masahiro Tanaka avoid surgery for a similar problem with treatment and rest, though not every case is the same. Pineda's owners can stash him yet must start looking for a long-term replacement. The Yankees, meanwhile, will probably go with some combo of Luis Cessa and Bryan Mitchell to fill the void in the short term. However, they may find an improvement from someone like Chance Adams at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre or outside the organization.
More News
-
Yankees' Michael Pineda: Done in by long ball Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Michael Pineda: Quality start in Friday's win•
-
Yankees' Michael Pineda: Roughed up in loss•
-
Yankees' Michael Pineda: Fans seven in Tuesday's no-decision•
-
Yankees' Michael Pineda: Allows five in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Michael Pineda: Tosses gem in win Thursday•
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...