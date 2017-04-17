Yankees' Michael Pineda: Pitches seven strong to grab second win
Pineda (2-1) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six batters over seven innings during Sunday's win over St. Louis.
After a tough debut to the 2017 campaign against Tampa Bay, Pineda has turned in two strong outings with 17 punchouts through 14.2 innings and just three runs allowed. It's easy to forget that Pineda is just 28, and his career trajectory still has room to trend up. He'll look to keep the impressive run going on the road against the Pirates on Saturday.
