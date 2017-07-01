Yankees' Michael Pineda: Quality start in Friday's win

Pineda (8-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits over six innings in Friday's 13-4 win over the Astros. He struck out three.

The big righty has been alternating good starts with poor ones in June, and on cue he rebounded from Sunday's ugly outing against the Rangers with his ninth quality start of the year. Pineda will take a 4.05 ERA into his final start before the All-Star break Wednesday at home against the Blue Jays.