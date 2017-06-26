Yankees' Michael Pineda: Roughed up in loss

Pineda (7-4) allowed seven runs on six hits over four innings Sunday against the Rangers. He struck out four and walked one while taking the loss.

Allowing three home runs will sink any pitcher, and Pineda was no exception Sunday. Pineda entered with a 6-1 mark and a 1.92 ERA at home this season, but that did not matter against the Rangers. He's now 0-4 in six career starts against Texas.