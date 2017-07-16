Yankees' Michael Pineda: Shifts to 60-day DL

Pineda was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sunday.

The transaction was an inevitability after Pineda was diagnosed Friday with a partial tear of the UCL in his right elbow that will require season-ending Tommy John surgery, per Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. With Pineda now on the 60-day DL, the Yankees will be able to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Caleb Smith, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.