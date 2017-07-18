Yankees' Michael Pineda: Undergoes successful TJ surgery

Pineda (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Pineda is hopeful to return in the second half of the 2018 season, but that would be a best-case scenario, as Tommy John surgery typically requires anywhere from a 12-to-16 month recovery, and sometimes pitchers need even longer than that to return to a big-league mound. The surgery was performed by Dr. Kremchek in Cincinnati.