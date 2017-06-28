The Yankees are expected to recall Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Craig Mish of SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio reports.

After Tyler Wade received the call to the big leagues Tuesday, It appears the Yankees will bring aboard their second infield prospect in as many days, as Andujar could assume the 25-man roster spot of Matt Holliday, who has been battling an allergic reaction recently. Though the Yankees haven't received much production this season from third basemen Chase Headley and Ronald Torreyes, Headley has delivered two three-hit performances in his last three contests, so his hold on the starting job seems secure at the moment. As a result, Andujar, who hit .312/.342/.494 with seven home runs at Double-A Trenton before a recent promotion to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, may only serve as bench depth in his first tour of the majors.