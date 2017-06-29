Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Makes explosive MLB debut
Andujar went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, four RBI and a steal against the White Sox in his MLB debut Wednesday.
He got started early, driving in two with a bases-loaded single in the first inning, and Andujar finished off the scoring for the Yankees with his two-run double in the ninth. Just 22 years old, Andujar has been developing into a capable gap hitter in the minors, and the strong first impression he's created in the big leagues might help him stick around a little while. Regular starts will probably be hard to come by, though.
