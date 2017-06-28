Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Officially added to big-league roster
Andujar was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.
It's the first big-league promotion for the 22-year-old, who was batting .308 in seven games following his recent assignment to Triple-A. Though he'll assume the roster spot of designated hitter Matt Holliday (illness), Andujar isn't a lock to take on regular at-bats while the Yankees look to fill Holliday's void in the lineup. Instead, manager Joe Girardi could elect to turn to a number of different bench players to take on extra at-bats while Holliday is out, making it difficult to pinpoint who will be the major beneficiary.
More News
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...