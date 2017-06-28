Andujar was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

It's the first big-league promotion for the 22-year-old, who was batting .308 in seven games following his recent assignment to Triple-A. Though he'll assume the roster spot of designated hitter Matt Holliday (illness), Andujar isn't a lock to take on regular at-bats while the Yankees look to fill Holliday's void in the lineup. Instead, manager Joe Girardi could elect to turn to a number of different bench players to take on extra at-bats while Holliday is out, making it difficult to pinpoint who will be the major beneficiary.

