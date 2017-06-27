Andujar, 22, was recently promoted to Triple-A and is 8-for-26 (.308) with one home run and two RBI through seven games at this level.

Andujar hit .312/.342/.494 with seven home runs and 52 RBI in 67 games at Double-A to earn the promotion. Andujar's raw power hasn't quite translated to the home run column, though he does not strike out a lot either. He has the arm to handle third base, and with Gleyber Torres (elbow) on the shelf at least until the middle of next year, Andujar could end up receiving some playing time at the big-league level sometime soon.