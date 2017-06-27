Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Promoted to Triple-A
Andujar, 22, was recently promoted to Triple-A and is 8-for-26 (.308) with one home run and two RBI through seven games at this level.
Andujar hit .312/.342/.494 with seven home runs and 52 RBI in 67 games at Double-A to earn the promotion. Andujar's raw power hasn't quite translated to the home run column, though he does not strike out a lot either. He has the arm to handle third base, and with Gleyber Torres (elbow) on the shelf at least until the middle of next year, Andujar could end up receiving some playing time at the big-league level sometime soon.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....