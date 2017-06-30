Andujar was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

With Dustin Fowler (knee) headed to the disabled list, Andujar was added back to the big-league roster just a day after being optioned to Triple-A. It's unclear how long he'll stick around this time, but the Yankees made it clear they don't want him riding pine, so expect him to see regular at-bats or head back to the minors in the near future.