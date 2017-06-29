Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Sent back to minors
Andujar was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Andujar was sent back to Triple-A despite going 3-for-4 with four RBI and a steal in his MLB debut Wednesday night. Manager Joe Girardi said the move was made to ensure the 22-year-old would receive regular playing time at third base, something that wouldn't happen with the big club. Dustin Fowler was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.
More News
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....