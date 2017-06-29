Andujar was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Andujar was sent back to Triple-A despite going 3-for-4 with four RBI and a steal in his MLB debut Wednesday night. Manager Joe Girardi said the move was made to ensure the 22-year-old would receive regular playing time at third base, something that wouldn't happen with the big club. Dustin Fowler was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.