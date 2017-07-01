Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Sent back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
Andujar was sent down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
Andujar continues to be moved back and forth between the Yankees and the Triple-A club, this time heading back down as Clint Frazier makes his way up for his major-league debut. The team has been vocal about Andujar playing consistently at third base, so he will continue to get reps down at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre if he is not starting in the majors.
