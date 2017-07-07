Yankees' Mike Ford: Battling tight hamstring
Ford is dealing with hamstring tightness and will be further evaluated Friday, Conor Foley of The Times-Tribune reports.
The club is hoping that Ford will not require a stint on the disabled list, but manager Al Pedrique added that the 25-year-old first baseman is dealing with significant hamstring tightness. Ford has adjusted well to Triple-A pitching since being promoted, slashing .282/.417/.692 with eight extra base hits in 39 at-bats.
