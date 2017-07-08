Ford (hamstring) was placed on the 7-day DL at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

He suffered the injury in Thursday's game and will now be out until at least late next week. Ford, 25, is slashing .329/.442/.698 with four home runs and an impressive 5:8 K:BB in 43 at-bats at Triple-A and could be an option to plug the Yankees' hole at first base when he is healthy.

