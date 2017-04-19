Yankees' Nick Rumbelow: Pitches simulated game
Rumbelow (elbow) pitched in a simulated game Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.
Rumbelow went under the knife for Tommy John surgery last April, but having recently passed the 12-month mark, it appears as though he's gearing up for a return. The 25-year-old reliever spent 17 games with the Yankees in 2015, but even after the likely lengthy rehab stint he faces, Rumbelow figures to stay down in the minors once healthy. In his last stop there, the righty worked to a 4.27 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 52.2 innings at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
