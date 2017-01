Rumbelow (elbow) has re-signed with the Yankees on a minor league deal, Baseball America reports.

The Yankees released Rumbelow in November, but he will return to the organization and continue his rehab from Tommy John surgery in the opening months of the 2017 campaign. Rumbelow is just 25 and has already pitched at the Triple-A level in parts of three seasons, posting a 4.17 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 9.9 K/9 and 2.3 BB/9 in 69 innings.