Yankees' Pete Kozma: Re-signs minor league contract with Yankees
Kozma agreed to a minor league deal with the Yankees that includes an invitation to spring training.
The 29-year-old spent all of 2016 at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, struggling to a line of .209/.268/.265 in 445 at-bats. His last stint in the majors was in 2015 with the Cardinals, where he also struggled, producing a .152/.236/.152 line in 99 at-bats. He will likely return to Triple-A to serve as organizational depth in 2017.
More News
-
Yankees' Pete Kozma: Records three at-bats•
-
Yankees' Pete Kozma: In mix for final bench spot•
-
Yankees' Pete Kozma: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Yankees' Pete Kozma: Will miss a couple weeks with back issue•
-
Yankees' Pete Kozma: Signs with Yankees•
-
Cardinals' Pete Kozma: Outrighted off 40-man roster•