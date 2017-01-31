Kozma agreed to a minor league deal with the Yankees that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 29-year-old spent all of 2016 at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, struggling to a line of .209/.268/.265 in 445 at-bats. His last stint in the majors was in 2015 with the Cardinals, where he also struggled, producing a .152/.236/.152 line in 99 at-bats. He will likely return to Triple-A to serve as organizational depth in 2017.