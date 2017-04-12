Kozma is in the starting lineup for the first time this season Wednesday, batting ninth and starting at shortstop.

With lineup-regular Ronald Torreyes taking the day off, Kozma finally gets his shot at game action. The veteran shortstop made the roster as a replacement for the injured Didi Gregorius (shoulder), but has received just one at-bat thus far. He'll need to prove his worth if he hopes to avoid a demotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he batted a miserable .209/.268/.265 over 130 games last season.