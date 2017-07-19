Refsnyder was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old hasn't produced much at the big-league level the past couple seasons, and now that New York has Todd Frazier to alleviate its corner infield issues in the big leagues, there's no reason to have Refsnyder on the 40-man roster. He'll likely act as organizational depth moving forward unless his positional versatility creates enough intrigue while he's exposed to waivers.