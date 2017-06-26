Refsnyder was recalled by the Yankees on Monday.

Refsnyder has been moving between Triple-A and the majors all season, never able to duplicate his offensive success at the big-league level. The 26-year-old is hitting .309 with an .854 OPS in the minors this season, but just .172 and .502 through 15 games with the Yankees. He'll provide some bench depth with outfielder Aaron Hicks (oblique) bound for the DL, and Refsnyder could compete for starts at first base with Tyler Austin.