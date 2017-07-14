Refsnyder was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Refsynder had not started in a game since June 29 and, with the activation of Matt Holliday from the DL and acquisition of Garrett Cooper, there was simply no room on the roster for a reserve bat. He returns to Triple-A, where he is slashing a superb .309/.399/.455 with an .854 OPS through 34 games this season and will likely see more everyday playing time than he would in the Bronx. Don't be surprised to see Refsnyder get another shot down the line with a late-season call-up.