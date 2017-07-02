Chirinos signed with the Yankees for $900,000 on Sunday.
It is unclear where the 16-year-old Venezuelan will end up defensively, as he has played shortstop and the outfield, yet some scouts think he fits best at second or third base. His most relevant fantasy tool is his above-average speed, and his bat will need to really develop in pro ball if he is to emerge as a dynasty league asset down the road.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...