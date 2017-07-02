Chirinos signed with the Yankees for $900,000 on Sunday.

It is unclear where the 16-year-old Venezuelan will end up defensively, as he has played shortstop and the outfield, yet some scouts think he fits best at second or third base. His most relevant fantasy tool is his above-average speed, and his bat will need to really develop in pro ball if he is to emerge as a dynasty league asset down the road.

