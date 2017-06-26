Herrera was recalled by the Yankees on Monday.

The young right-hander has absolutely dominated at Double-A Trenton this season, posting a 1.13 ERA and 0.82 WHIP over nine starts, and he was recently promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He'll get another shot in the big leagues after making his major-league debut in a relief appearance for the Yankees earlier this season, allowing two earned runs over two innings in a loss to the Angels. Look for Herrera to be used in low-leverage situations out of the bullpen as he acclimates to professional hitters.